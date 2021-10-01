My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Releases First English Dub Trailer

The third movie of My Hero Academia, World Heroes Mission, has already hit the silver screens in Japan, highlighting the young heroes of UA Academy battling against a cult known as Humarize, and fans in North America can expect the movie to hit theaters in the West later this month. In preparation for the upcoming release, Funimation has revealed the first English dub trailer for the third movie that will focus on Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki teaming up as the “Three Musketeers” not only to battle a new threat, but attempt to clear Izuku’s name for a crime he didn’t commit.

On top of this first English Dub trailer, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, is looking to release a “specialty manga booklet” to those who see the movie in theaters its opening weekend, with the film slated to arrive in 1,500 theaters in the United States and Canada on October 29th. Funimation offered the following description of the booklet that fans of UA Academy will receive if they see the movie in its earliest days:

“The 76-page collectible book gives an unprecedented look inside the making of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission including original drawings of characters by manga creator Kohei Horikoshi along with a Q&A. It also includes a specialty manga. Limit one book per ticket holder, while supplies last.”

Funimation shared the premiere trailer for the third film of My Hero Academia, which gives us our first look at the English Dub version of the World Heroes Mission which presents an all-new threat to both the young heroes of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters of hero society alike:

https://twitter.com/MHAOfficial/status/1443984289457115136?s=20

Funimation also offered a description of the film via press release, diving into the upcoming battle between Deku and the dangerous cult that is seeking to eliminate Quirks from the world:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

What do you think of this first English Dub trailer?