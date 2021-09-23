My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Hits New Box Office Milestone





My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission is the third film in the popular Shonen franchise, pitting Deku and the other heroes of UA Academy against a brand new villainous cult in Humarize, a collection of antagonists that believe Quirks are a curse rather than a boon. Since releasing into theaters in Japan, it seems that the new movie that chronicles the story of Midoriya has hit another major milestone when it comes to box office profits as well as the number of theatergoers that have bought tickets for the professional heroes’ battle against this new cult.

Since hitting theaters, World Heroes Mission has earned over $28 million USD in ticket sales, with over two million tickets sold as of this latest weekend. One of the things that set this story apart from the previous two films is the inclusion of the adult, top-ranking heroes of the world being dragged into this battle for the world of Quirks. With the last two movies focusing primarily on Class 1-A battling against offshoots of All For One, with the latest of Heroes Rising featuring the heir apparent to the major antagonist in Nine, the latest film certainly ups the stakes when it comes to the sheer amount of heroes that have been included in the war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Humarize is an interesting new threat for the world of My Hero Academia, in that they see Quirks as a blight against mankind, whereas the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army take the opportunity to revel in their superpowers while hating any force that stops them from doing so. With the fifth season coming to an end and uniting the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, it will be interesting to see if Humarize plays any role in the future of the franchise.

While a fourth feature-length film hasn’t been revealed at this point, creator Kohei Horikoshi has stated in the past that the series is looking to create ten new films in its future, proving that even though the story might come to a close in the pages of its manga, the movies might continue the story of UA Academy into the future.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission is set to release in North America on October 30th, for those fans in the West that have been waiting to dive into this new UA Academy adventure.

What do you think of this latest milestone hit by World Heroes Mission? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via ANN