My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Movie Teases Quirk Singularity Theory Villain Plan

My Hero Academia is teasing more of the mysterious Quirk Singularity Theory with the villains' plan in the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie! The third film in the My Hero Academia franchise is getting ready for its premiere in Japan next month, and with its upcoming debut, we have gotten our fullest look at the new film yet thanks to a brand new trailer. This new trailer not only gave us a much better look at the new villains making their debut in the movie, but what they'll be after as well as they terrorize the entire world.

The titular mission of World Heroes' Mission was teased to send Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes across the world to deal with a new villainous group known as "Humanize no Villain," and the trailer teases that their plan involves invoking the major end point of the Quirk Singularity Theory. As we have been teased in the franchise proper, the sudden growth in power of quirks would one day reach a destructive end point, and it seems these villains want just that.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

In the trailer we not only see the main villain of the film holding a book with the theory listed on it (which you can see in the image above for a closer look), but releasing a series of explosions with a gas that forcibly activates quirks. Not only does this tie into the fifth season's newest episode where Ochaco, Tsuyu and the pro heroes stop a group of villains for stealing more material and manufacturing this drug named "Trigger," but the post-credits scene for the episode showed us a glimpse of the villain saying they had everything they needed anyway.

The main series has yet to tackle what the Quirk Singularity actually is, and while we have seen a steady rise in quirk power overall even the manga has yet to address it in any significant way. So while this could end up playing a major role someday, it seems we'll be getting another major clue as to what this Singularity (or Doomsday as teased in the film) actually is going to be. It won't be long before we get to find out either way, however, as My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission releases in theaters in Japan on August 6th.

There's no international release date set for the movie just yet, but what do you think? Curious to learn more about the Quirk Singularity or Quirk Doomsday theories? Are they two different ones, or is this just a different name? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!