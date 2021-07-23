My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Drops Character Bios for Its Villains

Like most of the sagas that take place in the Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia, the heroes of UA Academy are besieged by villains that have their own ideas for what society should be, and it seems as if the third feature-length film of the franchise, World Heroes Mission, will follow suit. With the next movie featuring a cult that is looking to eliminate Quirks as they believe superpowers are a curse that has befallen humanity, the series has unveiled character bios for some of the upcoming antagonists that will be threatening the Three Musketeers in Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki.

The villainous group, referred to as Humarize, will be unleashing their members on the world at large to change society to fit their whims, with the new character biographies for the villains reading as such:

"Beros - A villain from Humarize's soldier troops who is loyal to Flect. She can turn her hand into a bow and she can control the object she shoots out of it.

Sidero - A villain from Humarize's soldier troops. His Quirk allows him to create iron balls and he fights by flicking them.

Serpenters - A twin villain from the Humarize group. They look identical, the older brother is Ena, and the younger on is Dio. Their Quirk allows them to create several galient swords."

Leviathan - A villain from the Humarize group. The power he has with that big frame of his is tremendous. His Quirk allows him to create a powerful water current twist."

The previous two films of My Hero Academia saw Midoriya and the heroes of UA Academy facing the likes of Wolfram and Nine, which were original characters that were created for the franchise's big-screen adventures. As the fifth season ramps up to focus on the villains of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, it will be interesting to see if Humarize will also make an appearance in the upcoming episodes, as they recently did in the anime-only installment which aired earlier this month. Needless to say, the heroes definitely have their work cut out for them.

Are you excited for the new villains of My Hero Academia to arrive via the third movie of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Atsushi 101X