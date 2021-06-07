My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Reveals Release Date

✖

My Hero Academia is known the world over as one of the best anime series these days. The superhero story has tons of juicy action and lovable characters to keep netizens invested. Of course, its success has spawned a few movies at this point, and it turns out a release date for the next My Hero Academia film is here.

The information was made public recently when My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission put up a new poster. The lovely image showcased all of our favorite heroes, and that is not all. Fans were also told the third movie is slated to debut in Japan on August 6.

At this point, it is not clear when My Hero Academia will bring this movie to fans overseas. There are often a few months separating the Japanese premiere from the English debut, and that could be made longer depending on COVID-19 protocols. Luckily, the pandemic's impact has been declining steadily stateside amidst vaccination efforts, so fans are hopeful this movie's theatrical debut will not be sidelined.

As for what this movie is about, My Hero Academia gave us a full synopsis for it already. You can find the blurb for World Heroes' Mission below:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

