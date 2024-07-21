My Hero Academia Just Hit Its Peak With Bakugo’s Biggest Episode Yet

My Hero Academia is pushing forward with its most intense season to date. It wasn’t long ago the show stepped up with season seven, and in that time, Deku has found himself facing his hardest battles to date. The war against All For One has begun, and this past weekend, fans watched in awe as Bakugo commanded his biggest episode to date. And if you have caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know “Light Fades to Rain” now acts as a show of what Studio Bones can do.

As you can see in the slides below, social media is still in shock from the update. My Hero Academia season seven posted episode 11 just a day ago but it still sparking intense chatter. After all, the episode ends on a damning cliffhanger that proves Bakugo is one of the greatest Shonen Jump heroes in history.

From a reunion with the Big Three to Bakugo’s awakened power, “Light Fades to Rain” has it all plus some. Of course, the episode made sure to carefully ramp up its tension as its time came to a close. Its final few moments left fans in tears as they watched Bakugo give his life in an effort to beat Shigaraki. The horrific moment quiets the episode in an unforgettable way, and Studio Bones made sure to honor Bakugo’s sacrifice with truly gorgeous art.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, this tragic moment with Bakugo acts as a turning point for the war. The final stand against All For One is only going to get bloodier from here on out. So if you want to revisit the superhero series, you can find My Hero Academia streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

How do you think Studio Bones handled My Hero Academia‘s latest episode? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

it’s so much worse animated pic.twitter.com/JvSAiigYOt — perry (@cmfrtcrwd) July 20, 2024

KATSUKI BAKUGO THE BEST CHARACTER IN THE SERIES pic.twitter.com/0LjfpAIpC6 — Val ² 🐎 (@notvalclover) July 20, 2024

https://twitter.com/YasserMontasse5/status/1814616354634211773?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This is one part of Bakugo that goes overlooked by so many. Bakugo is a character wracked with insecurity and he masks it by acting cold and insensitive. Deep down, he’s just as much of a hero fanatic as Deku. In his final moments, his true nature shines through. [Mini thread] pic.twitter.com/0i3LSoUAaP — Charlie (@ReconNarwhal) July 20, 2024

Bakugo has solidified his place in the top 5 greatest deuteragonist in animanga pic.twitter.com/1XlvIkNZXL — Cash 🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@Theyhatehiei) July 20, 2024

I cannot get over this episode… Bakugou you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/FNSilsLMjb — ever (@DabisPoleDance) July 20, 2024

The voice acting, direction, ost…they did the Bakugo death scene justice pic.twitter.com/FCmWVXFxU8 — 𝙕𝝙𝗞𝝞🥷🏽 (@Zakiabjr) July 20, 2024

The moment he saw the tears he snapped out of it and realized this was a kid under his care, not his fellow pro hero like Mirko or Edgeshot. https://t.co/qDNKxeGUj2 — 🧉💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) July 20, 2024

