My Hero Academia Anime Leads Profits in New Toho Fiscal Report

My Hero Academia has been on a high for a decade now, and while its manga is set to close soon, its anime is thriving to say the least. With its seventh season airing now, My Hero Academia is in the throes of its biggest storyline yet. Soon, the series will expand further with a new film that Toho International will distribute stateside. And now, a new fiscal report from Toho proves My Hero Academia is leading profits for the company’s anime division.

The revelation comes from Toho as the company posted its fiscal data for Q1 of 2025. It was there the international brand broke up its different divisions, and when it came to animation, My Hero Academia is doing big numbers. When it comes to distribution, My Hero Academia is “leading the category’ which just experienced a nearly 50% increase year over year. Toho also says Haikyu, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Jujutsu Kaisen, and The Apothecary Diaries have contributed to the impressive growth.

When it comes to character licensing, My Hero Academia helped push the category up year over year with help from Haikyu: Battle at the Dumpster. In fact, the animation division of Toho was up year over year in all categories, but none lifted quite like distribution. Theatrical distribution also rose by more than 50% thanks to the success of Haikyu’s latest feature, so you can bet that Toho is eyeing My Hero Academia: You’re Next with care.

After all, the movie is slated to debut in August overseas, and Toho International is taking responsibility for the movie in North America. In October, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will hit U.S. theaters both subbed and dubbed. The rise of anime’s popularity on the global scene is making it more profitable than ever for companies to screen films in theaters. Rather than relying on proxy distributors, Toho International is going to theaters directly with My Hero Academia this fall, so fans expect the company will earn higher dividends from the deal than ever before.

If you are not caught up with the My Hero Academia anime, you can find the series streaming easily enough. Hulu and Crunchyroll have access to the anime now that season seven is back on the air. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!