My Hero Academia: You're Next Unleashes Its English Dub in New Trailer: Watch

My Hero Academia: You're Next is the next silver-screen movie of the superhero shonen series that has already hit Japanese theaters and is looking to do the same in North America next month. For the fourth film of the franchise, Deku and Class 1-A aren't taking on the likes of All For One, Shigaraki, Nine, or the Humanize cult but rather, are taking on a foe that looks far more familiar. Dark Might appears to be a sinister doppelganger of the former Symbol of Peace and is looking to give the heroes a run for their money, as the new English Dub trailer demonstrates.

For those who might not have followed the updates on You're Next, the movie is not just pitting One For All against this new villain Dark Might but seemingly also incorporating some antagonists that have a mafia aesthetic. One major element that the fourth film will have, that many other My Hero Academia stories do not, is a love story. New characters Giulio and Anna will apparently have a relationship with series creator Kohei Horikoshi sharing the following about the pair in a recent interview, "The relationship between Giulio and Anna is a part of the goal point where Deku and the others will eventually reach. The movie as a standalone in itself is interesting, but if you watch the movie then return to the actual story, then you might feel 'oh so this is where the story leads to.' As such, please pay attention to Giulio and Anna in the movie!"

You're Next In English

It should come as no surprise that many of the English voice actors that have created My Hero Academia's English Dub will be making a comeback for the fourth film of the franchise. Since Dark Might himself is a dark reflection of All Might, Toshinori Yagi's voice actor Chris Sabat will be taking on the role of the movie's "big bad". As for the new villains, Giulio and Anna Scervino will be voiced by Mauricios Ortiz-Segura (Kaiju No. 8) and Kayli Millis (Jujutsu Kaisen).

Are More My Hero Academia Movies on The Way?

While You're Next hasn't been confirmed to be the final film of the series, it has arrived around the same time as the manga's final chapter release. Bringing a definitive ending to UA Academy's story, many fans are left wondering if the silver screen entries might give fans a look at the future of Class 1-A past the printed page. While nothing is set in stone, shonen fans are left to wonder if the fifth film will be the franchise's finale or if Kohei Horikoshi might continue the series in a surprising way via feature-length films where he can take a more backseat approach to his world.

Luckily, the television series is still going strong with its seventh season. Also not billed as the franchise's last hoorah on the small screen, the latest season might be the penultimate season for the shonen series. The final fight is still underway and is sure to warrant one more season before we bid a fond farwell to Class 1-A on our television screens. While there are only a handful of episodes left in the latest season, expect some major moments to take place as Deku continues to fight Shigaraki and countless other battles that are making season seven one of the anime's biggest.

Want to follow along with all the latest developments on Class 1-A? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.