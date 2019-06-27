My Heroine Academia Spin-Off Releases First Chapter

My Hero Academia is the series that keeps on giving. After becoming one of anime’s top titles, the shonen is expanding its reach with everything from games to stage plays. And thanks to Jump GIGA, fans have an all-new manga to enjoy starring the series’ female leads.

Yes, that’s right! My Heroine Academia has made its debut, and fans can check out the chapter now.

Over on social media, posts have surfaced breaking down the first chapter’s contents. Jump GIGA brought the debut chapter to life not long ago, and it had Momo come into the spotlight.

Written by Yoco Akiyama, My Heroine Academia‘s first chapter sees the girls of Class 1-A hang out with Momo. However, the girls did not expect to find themselves chilling in the lap of luxury. Poor Ochaco is seen panicking on more than one occasion as she adjusts to all the wealth around her.

After all, Ochaco doesn’t come from much money. Fans will remember the heroine talking about her humble history in the anime. After being asked why she wanted to become a Pro Hero, Ochaco told Izuku it was so she could earn money to take care of her parents. The couple own their own construction company, and Ochaco always felt bad seeing how hard her parents worked for so little in return. It’s not hard to see why Momo and her over-the-top wealth would weird Ochaco out.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.