My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Fans Bid Farewell to the Series Following Finale
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's penultimate episode may have given fans the Yukino and Hachiman moment they had been waiting years to see, but the final episode of the third season officially brought this long running series to an end. Unlike the first two seasons of the series, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax adapted the final light novels in Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original series and thus had no cliffhanger to speak of. There had been a sense of melancholy over this final season as Hachiman, Yui, and Yukino drew close to the end of their current relationship.
As the three of them struggled with their feelings and tried to split themselves up in various ways over the course of the season, what it boiled down to was Hachiman Hikigaya and Yukino Yukinoshita finally confirming their romantic feelings for one another. With the two of them confessing in the penultimate episode, the finale gave us a glimpse at the future.
As they begin to move toward the future as a couple, and Yui Yuigahama tries to reconcile her feelings about being on the sidelines despite her own complicated emotions, the final episode of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU teases a happy ending for all involved.
As far as fans go, they are completely satisfied after watching the anime for seven years, and you can read on to see what they are saying about the finale. What did you think of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU overall? What did you think of the final romantic outcome? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"7 Years, 3 Seasons and 38 Episodes..."
7 years, 3 seasons and 38 episodes and now this masterpiece of an anime has come to an end. it was beautiful seeing all the characters grow and it was a delightful journey from beginning to end. i'm really going to miss it but i'll never forget it #oregairu pic.twitter.com/y8Rk37jFNg— maaz (@thewitchcrs) September 25, 2020
This Couple Has Been Through so Much!
From this To this pic.twitter.com/5TrFy8UORP— faa (@arifuretahibi) September 25, 2020
Finally, Some Good Food
After many years of waiting, God smiled on us.
#oregairu pic.twitter.com/nkrN8RJZ72— denviaje (@denxietyyy) September 25, 2020
She Really Did it!
SHE'S SO CUTE IN THIS SCENE...... 😳#oregairu pic.twitter.com/sW8HzsVGqq— Yukino SZN™❄ 🔸 #GlazersOut #WoodwardOut (@YukinoSzn) September 24, 2020
"A Perfect Disaster"
They are a perfect disaster! I cannot take this much adorableness! 😍 #oregairu pic.twitter.com/MsqJ2sAjak— Erika (@seidouroar) September 24, 2020
"WHY AM I CRYING"
WHY AM I CRYING
Seeing them flirt gave me so much life
even the small details from just sitting closer to each other was so amazing
Really loved the scene where he gave his hand out to yukino and his inner thoughts were i'm always give my hand out to her#oregairu pic.twitter.com/G5yYsPAUSf— Shiroha (@ImShiroha) September 24, 2020
"Absolutely Beautiful
2013-2020. Absolutely Beautiful. Watching them grow as characters while growing up myself all these years, is oddly fucking satisfying #oregairu pic.twitter.com/LEPfXoc8kE— Hn (@SonKatarina23) September 25, 2020
"Everything I Could've Asked For"
This conclusion was everything I could’ve asked for
I can’t put into words how special this series is to me and how thankful I am that I got to see the relationship between Yui, Yukino and Hachiman develop as it has
I will genuinely miss them all ❤️#oregairu pic.twitter.com/KBHNbbGkLv— Saya (@civsone_) September 24, 2020
From Day One to Done
Spring 2013 was when it started for me and Oregairu, on Day 1.
One of my first anime, one of my favourite LN.
In it I found a king and 2 queens, all 3 of whom complete a trio to be remembered forever.
And in the end it came to it's genuine end.
Goodbye and thank you #oregairu pic.twitter.com/sZSr8cOLQC— Dead End (@AnitArindam) September 24, 2020
Thank You, Wataru Watari
Thank you Watari and thank you for #Oregairu pic.twitter.com/CeOAU1w7Ha— Nathan (@gbshiller) September 24, 2020