My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Fans Bid Farewell to the Series Following Finale

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's penultimate episode may have given fans the Yukino and Hachiman moment they had been waiting years to see, but the final episode of the third season officially brought this long running series to an end. Unlike the first two seasons of the series, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax adapted the final light novels in Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original series and thus had no cliffhanger to speak of. There had been a sense of melancholy over this final season as Hachiman, Yui, and Yukino drew close to the end of their current relationship.

As the three of them struggled with their feelings and tried to split themselves up in various ways over the course of the season, what it boiled down to was Hachiman Hikigaya and Yukino Yukinoshita finally confirming their romantic feelings for one another. With the two of them confessing in the penultimate episode, the finale gave us a glimpse at the future.

As they begin to move toward the future as a couple, and Yui Yuigahama tries to reconcile her feelings about being on the sidelines despite her own complicated emotions, the final episode of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU teases a happy ending for all involved.

As far as fans go, they are completely satisfied after watching the anime for seven years, and you can read on to see what they are saying about the finale. What did you think of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU overall? What did you think of the final romantic outcome? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!