Here’s What Happens When You Train Like Naruto for 30 Days

We’ve all heard about people in real life deciding to pump themselves up by taking on the training regiment of a certain One-Punch Man named Saitama, but what happens when someone decides to take things up a notch and attempt to follow the same regiment that was established by Naruto Uzumaki? One fan of the Hidden Leaf Village decided to see what would happen if they performed the daily task of several different work out routines to become a ninja of their own!

Twitter AnimeReport1 shared the video that was discussed on Men’s Health, showing one fan going through an extreme exercise regiment day in and day out that would see the young man attempt to become a ninja similar to that of the seventh Hokage of Konoha:

Watch This Guy Work Out Like Anime Hero Naruto for 30 Days – https://t.co/3aaPadzDWu https://t.co/NwxPO29m2N — Anime Report (@AnimeReport1) December 4, 2019

While this exact exercise regiment isn’t what Naruto undertook to become a Hokage, it is somewhat close as it took years of practice and dedication for Uzumaki to reach his goal as well as save the lives of the Hidden Leaf many times over. Aside from simply training physically, Naruto also had to train via wielding his chakra and using it in a number of distinct ways, such as forming it into a ball to fire off a Rasengan from his palm.

Following this “simple task”, he also had to work extensively to master the chakra of the Sage Path and then eventually, take on the energy of the Nine Tailed Fox for himself to boot. All this training, both physical and spiritual, made Naruto into the ninja he is today!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.