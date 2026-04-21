Godzilla’s Best Movie is Returning to Theaters

Godzilla Minus Zero is roaring its way into theaters later this year, continuing the story of one of the scariest takes on the King of the Monsters to date. Set to bring back both the lizard king and the humans that fought against him in the sequel’s predecessor, the sequel will see director Takashi Yamazaki once again creating a brand new entry in this Academy Award-winning universe. Luckily, AMC Theaters is preparing to make sure that giant monster fans have the chance to witness the first chapter of this new universe on the silver screen, as Godzilla Minus One is set to return to theaters this summer.

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On May 22nd, Godzilla Minus One is returning to theaters thanks to AMC, and the return of the lizard king won’t just be a one-night event. The theater chain is, seemingly, giving kaiju enthusiasts multiple nights to revisit the masterpiece that is touted by fans and critics alike as the best entry in the long-running franchise. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be confirmed whether this theatrical run will include the black-and-white take on the film, “Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color,” though it is a possibility. Luckily, if you can’t make it to the theaters to check out the Academy Award-winning film, it is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can pre-order tickets on Fandango by clicking here.

What The Future Holds For Godzilla

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Godzilla Minus Zero released its first trailer earlier this month, confirming quite a lot of information for the sequel despite the footage being under one minute long. Specifically, the King of the Monsters is storming his way to the United States of America, which is a drastic change from the first film. In Godzilla Minus One, the lizard king’s path of destruction was only focused on Japan, but it seems that the giant behemoth is becoming a global problem in the sequel.

In a recent interview with the outlet Collider, director Takashi Yamazaki discussed Godzilla’s journey to the West, further examining why the King of the Monsters is leaving Japan, “It’s a very short sequence, but a very important sequence for a certain character in the film, in regards to the Statue of Liberty. And as far as the English dialogue and how much of the film is in Japanese versus English, there are certainly some parts that are in English and some Japanese characters speaking in English, as well. That’s partially because the US Department of Defense, the Navy, like the whole Army and military, is going to be a big part of the central theme of this film. Unfortunately, it’s really hard to tell you a percentage of this much more if I see that much in the other.”

Godzilla Minus Zero will release worldwide on November 3rd this fall, meaning kaiju fans all over the world will have the chance to experience the sequel from day one. While plenty has been revealed, there are still some major questions when it comes to the lizard king’s next rampage.

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