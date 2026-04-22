2025’s Creepiest Video Game Has Released Its New Manga

When it comes to creepy video game franchises, Resident Evil is far from the only series that has sent shivers down the spines of gamers. In the history of the medium, we’ve seen creepy video games that inject zombies, ghosts, extraterrestrial skin walkers, and everything in between, threatening players worldwide. In the case of Silent Hill, the Konami game franchise routinely mixes unimaginable horrors with psychological terror to become one of the most beloved horror franchises in the video game world. Now, the latest entry in the franchise has entered the manga world, expanding on the story of its game that took Silent Hill to the East.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest issue of Kadokawa’s Young Ace Up magazine, the first chapter of Silent Hill f’s manga has arrived. Created by artist Ame Gokin, with a new ending from the game’s writer Ryukishi07, the manga has yet to confirm how many chapters this adaptation will entail. Luckily, you can read the first chapter for yourselves by clicking this link. Unfortunately, the chapter has yet to be translated into English, and at present, Kadokawa and Konami have yet to announce a Western release. Considering the popularity of the game in North America, it might just be a matter of time until Silent Hill f’s new adaptation is released in America.

Silent Hill Expands

Image Courtesy of Konami

For a more in-depth look at this manga series, Kadokawa has released a description of the series that takes us back to the spooky locale, “Ebisugaoka, a rural town surrounded by mountains. In this declining town, student Hinako Fukamizu harbored feelings of aimlessness. That morning, Hinako met up with her classmates at her usual candy store and enjoyed lighthearted conversation. It was supposed to be just another ordinary day. Until that “monster” appeared— The highly popular psychological horror series, the long-awaited latest installment set in Japan, is now a comic adaptation with a “new ending” drawn by Ryukishi07.”

As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed if this new manga might leave the door open for a Silent Hill anime adaptation, though this series is one that would work well animated. For those anime fans who might be unfamiliar with the source material, Silent Hill f sees a small Japanese village enveloped in fog, wherein its teenage protagonists struggle with skin-crawling monstrosities while dealing with terrors from her life. With the anime industry in dire need for more horror content, the Konami franchise might work well in bolstering the genre.

Silent Hill’s future in the video game world is also a bright one, as Konami has multiple projects in this spooky universe in the works. Following the success of Silent Hill f, Silent Hill: Townfall will release later this year, with a remake of the game that started it all also in the works.

What do you think of Silent Hill f hitting the world of manga? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!