Naruto Gets Emotional With the Uchiha Clan in New Fall Visual

Naruto is currently in the midst of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime's original release, and as a result fans have gotten to see some special new visuals such as the latest ushering the Fall 2023 anime schedule with an emotional new look at the Uchiha Clan! The Uchiha Clan remain one of the most tragic families in Masashi Kishimoto's shinobi world as while each of them had been teased to be immensely strong (which is further demonstrated by how many powerful new members we see pop up), it's this strength that made them a target to be wiped out completely.

While Naruto fans have seen various members of the Uchiha Clan show off their powerful skills in various fights over the years, what hasn't been afforded for these characters are moments of down time where they were actually able to interact as a family. It's a tragic anchor that had been hanging on Sasuke's neck through the entire run of the original series, but Naruto instead decides to imagine what Sasuke and the Uchiha Clan would look like if they got to live peacefully with a heartbreaking illustrated visual for the Fall 2023 season. Check it out below:

What's Coming Next for Naruto?

Naruto is still in the midst of celebrating its 20th Anniversary with one of the biggest projects still planned for a release in the near future. Originally scheduled to release earlier this Fall before it was hit with an delay for an indeterminate amount of time, Naruto's original anime will be returning for a new slate of episodes following a young Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura as they take on a new Team 7 mission. Running for four episodes in total, this will be a brand new take on the classic anime series.

If you wanted to dig into more of the new Naruto entries right now while waiting for what's next, you can currently check out the special Minato Namikaze one-shot manga that Masashi Kishimoto crafted for the 20th Anniversary and the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex timeskip sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They're both available to read for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

