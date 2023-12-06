Viral Naruto Cosplay Tackles Sakura's Toughest Look

When it comes to Naruto, there are few characters bigger than those in Team 7. Since the series began, Kakashi's students have ruled the plot, but one of them took time to blossom. Sakura Haruno had quite a rough go during her genin years, but Naruto Shippuden turned the ninja into a Hidden Leaf legend. And now, a viral cosplay is channeling Sakura's impressive legacy.

As you can see below, the cosplay comes courtesy of Instagram's magic_phyra. The fan, who has amassed a large following thanks to their cosplays, decided it was time to give Sakura another shot. After all, the heroine is a special one to the cosplayer as they got into the hobby because of the pink-haired heroine.

"After 15 years since my first cosplay, I have done Sakura again. She was my first cosplay as I cosplayed here when I was the same age as Sakura back then. I grew up watching Naruto and seeing Sakura become the incredible and strong woman she is, she was an inspiration, my first tattoo, and my pride," magic_phyra shared. "It it wasn't for her, I don't think I'd be interested in anime this much. She was my first love and I'm happy to bring her into this world."

Obviously, the love for Sakura runs deep in this cosplay, and it shows. From her outfit to her cherry blossom hair, this Sakura cosplay looks like it was pulled straight from the anime. So if you want to see what other projects magic_phyra has done, you can check out their cosplays on Instagram here.

What do you think about this spot-on Naruto cosplay?