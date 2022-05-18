Epic Naruto Crossover Introduces Sukuna to the Nine-Tailed Fox

✖

The genre of Shonen has introduced plenty of heroes for the world of anime, with a major trope being the protagonist having to struggle with an inner demon that grants them a large amount of power but comes with a serious price. In Naruto, the young ninja who would become the Seventh Hokage struggled with the nine-tailed fox while in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori has to deal with the king of the curses as he seeks to ingest the fingers of this nefarious being he shares a body with. Now, the two franchises clash in new crossover art.

While Yuji and Sukuna most definitely do not get along, Naruto and the nine-tailed fox were able to come to terms with one another after years of adventurers, with Kurama finding it more than acceptable to permanently lend his energy to the boy who would become Hokage. Recently in the Shonen franchise, however, Konoha lost their hidden weapon when Kurama died fighting against Jigen of the Kara Organization. With Naruto employing the Baryon Mode to make him the most powerful that he's ever been, the unfortunate side effect came with the loss of the Nine-Tails and created a much shakier future for the ninja world.

Reddit Artist I Am Shadow Artist shared this live drawing of a crossover between Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen, in which both Sukuna and Kurama are featured as the two villainous forces make for quite the interesting foil for the Shonen protagonists who routinely rely on their strength to overcome individual challenges:

Unlike Jujutsu Kaisen, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations currently releases its episodes on a weekly basis, with the television show taking a break from the events of the manga and diving into unexplored territory. While Team 7 currently isn't fighting against the Kara Organization as they are on the printed page, they have suffered some major losses as the anime has killed some valuable allies to Boruto and the gang. Jujutsu Kaisen itself might not be released on a weekly schedule, but the series is set to return for its second season next year, with Studio MAPPA slated to return.

What do you think of this wild crossover between two of the biggest Shonen series?