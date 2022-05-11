Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Gaara's Fierce Look

✖

Anime and cosplaying go together so well, and few fandoms prove this truth quite like Naruto. Over the decades, the hit series has inspired millions to embrace their inner ninja through the power of cosplay. From Team 7 to the Kages, you can find cosplays of just about any ninja from the series if you'd like. And now, one fan is getting all of the love thanks to their stunning take on Gaara, the Jinchuuriki of the Sand..

As you can see, the piece comes from Instagram thanks to yaizaperez. The cosplayer has done a number of Naruto pieces in the past, but they just recently decided it was time to give Gaara a shot. And clearly, their gender-bent take on the Sand ninja is up there with the best of them.

"I've always wanted to do a Gaara cosplay but the fact that so many others had one always put me off. But in the end, I decided to do one and I think no one has done Gaara like me. I hope you all like it since he is one of my favorite Naruto characters," the look's caption reads.

The cosplay comes together with some intricate body paint as it crawls across the fan's face, neck, and arms. Their skin is lined with cracks to mimic Gaara's own sandy shield, and of course, their outfit was done using paint to boot. You might think the cosplayer sewed the ninja's outfit together, but they did all of that with body paint. So if that is not absolutely mind boggling, then what is?

The rest of the Naruto look comes together with pale contact lenses and a scarlet wig. Of course, Gaara has their kanji tattoo marking their forehead to wrap this all up, and yaizaperez even painted a cutout of the ninja's sand gourd to go the extra mile. This look was clearly a labor of love, and if you'd like to see more of their work on Instagram, you can follow the cosplayer here.

What do you make of this fan's take on Gaara? Does the Kazekage suit this gender-bent design? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.