Naruto Celebrates the Icon's Birthday With Special Trailer

Naruto's in the midst of a massive celebration for the milestone 20th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and the Naruto franchise is going all out for Naruto Uzumaki's own birthday with a special trailer highlighting some of the biggest moments from the manga! Naruto's now celebrating its biggest time in the spotlight yet as not is the sequel manga series entering its own sequel, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, but the original series is making a massive comeback as part of the anime's 20th Anniversary. It means all eyes are on Masashi Kishimoto's original series these days.

As for the icon Naruto Uzumaki himself, his canonical birthday is October 10th and with it being that day in Japan, Shueisha is going all out with a special trailer showing off some of his most intense moments from the manga. It's a cool look back on Naruto's journey throughout the series as he grows another year older (though that age is still largely a mystery depending on who you ask or what point in the canon you're looking at), and you can check out this Naruto birthday celebration video below.

What's Next for Naruto?

The Naruto 20th Anniversary celebration still has some pretty big projects up its sleeve. The biggest of which is a planned return to the original iteration of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto manga story for a new batch of episodes following a young Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura on a new Team 7 mission. Originally scheduled to release earlier this Fall before it was hit with an indeterminate delay, this new anime will be four episodes in total showing off a new take on the classic anime series.

If you wanted to dig into more of the new Naruto entries right now while waiting for what's next, you can currently check out the special Minato Namikaze one-shot manga that Masashi Kishimoto crafted for the 20th Anniversary and the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex timeskip sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They're both available to read for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

What do you think of this celebration for Naruto's birthday? What are your favorite Naruto Uzumaki moments in the series overall?