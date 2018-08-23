New ‘Naruto’ Poster Shares One Adorably Heartbreaking Moment

Naruto may have closed its door awhile back, but the series still lives on. Not only is Boruto stepping in to continue the franchise, but Masashi Kishimoto has teamed up with others to carry on the Uzumaki legacy… even if that means making fans cry.

So, if you wanted your daily dose of angst, Naruto is more than happy to help you meet that quota.

Over on Twitter, J-World Tokyo confirmed it will be doing another Naruto event. The exhibit is scheduled to run between September 15 – October 21, and its poster has fans cooing and crying in equal measure.

As you can see above, the poster is heartbreaking in every right. The visual has a baby Naruto Uzumaki with his parents. Minato and Kushina can be seen on either side of Naruto as the toddler takes several uneasy steps forward. The family is smiling as they enjoy a day out together, and they can be seen in front of the swing Naruto often sat on alone in the anime.

The image is similar to one seen in Naruto the Movie: Road to Ninja, and this one hurts just as badly. The poster shows what could have been if Naruto’s family had not died sealing the Nine-Tailed bijuu within him. In order to save the village and their son, Minato gave his life to seal Kurama using Naruto as a vessel, and Kushina died when she helped her husband defend their baby boy from the brainwashed monster. Their love ensured Naruto lived, but their absence weighed heavily on the boy’s life as he was ostracized because of his Jinchuuriki status. So, to see Naruto smiling along with his parents like this warms one’s heart before breaking it into two.

How do you think Naruto would’ve grown up had his parents been around? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.