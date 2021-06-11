Naruto Sasuke Rinnegan Funko Pop Exclusive With Chase Is up for Pre-Order

Another AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop is up for grabs, and fans of Naruto: Shippuden will want to jump on it immediately. It features Sasuke Uchiha with his Rinnegan eye. What's more, lucky fans might end up with the extra rare Chase edition of the Sasuke Funko Pop, which is a glow-in-the-dark version.

Pre-orders for the Naruto: Shippuden Sasuke Uchiha (Rinnegan) Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a release date set for August. The coveted GITD Chase figure will ship out randomly, so we wish you luck in getting one.

Naruto fans know too well just how special Sasuke's left-eye Rinnegan is, and the epic path to awaken it. As the most exalted of the Three Great Dojutsu, Sasuke was saved from the verge of death by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Sage of Six Paths, and given the Six Path Yin Power. That was key to both giving Sasuke the power of the Rinnegan and helping him further bond with Naruto, who received the other half of Hagoromo's power.

Unfortunately, Momoshiki destroyed Sasuke Rinnegan in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but his right eye retains his Sharingan power. This Pop figure features the Uchicha clan ninja at full strength.

