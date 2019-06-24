Boruto Just Promoted SPOILER To Chunin

Naruto has a proud tradition of leveling up its ninja, and it looks like Boruto is falling in line with the gig. After all, the sequel just went live with a brand-new episode breaking down the Chunin promotions, and it seems someone did get a big pay raise.

But can you guess the newcomer who will get to wear a Chunin flak now?

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave fans an update on the Chunin Exams and its results. Episode 112 revisited the event after the test was halted in its final round. The arrival of Momoshiki threw everything into chaos as Naruto was briefly taken from the Leaf Village, but all is back to normal. Or well, as normal as the Leaf Village can get.

As such, it falls onto the Hokage’s shoulders to decide who gets promoted, and Naruto must do that now for the new generation. Fans got to watch as the village leader carefully critiqued those who were up to snuff including his own son. By the end, Naruto narrowed down the choice to either Sarada, Sumire, or Denki.

This is why it might come as a surprise to learn that Shikadai was the one chosen to be promoted.

Despite Shikamaru being rather critical of his son’s performance, Naruto felt it was right to promote Shikadai to the Chunin level. It wasn’t so much his exam performance that convinced the Seventh Hokage as it was his participation with the Iwagakure arc. Shikadai helped resolve the situation which involving several Hidden Villages. Now, Naruto believes the boy is ready to tackle some more challenges, so Shikadai is following in his father’s footsteps to become the first promoted ninja of his genin group.

