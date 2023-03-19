Naruto Just Dropped Boruto's Best Episode Yet Out of Nowhere

If you have been keeping up with Naruto, then you know Boruto is about to bring its anime to a close. After several years on the air, reports from Japan confirmed Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would end this year with episode 293. Of course, this week left fans on edge as the anime's second-to-last episode went live, and the Naruto anime dropped Boruto's best update yet.

For those out of the loop, Naruto is pushing ahead with its final arc of Boruto part one. This means Kawaki and Boruto are center stage as usual, but they are facing down an unusual threat. Code has come to the Hidden Leaf Village, and the past few episode of the Boruto anime have focused on this showdown.

As for this week, episode 292 of Boruto went off with its animation for once. The show is often critiqued or downright mocked for its shoddy art, so Boruto redeemed itself at last. From hand-to-hand combat to Karma techniques, Boruto pulled all the tricks this week. And by the end of episode 292, fans were left with a heartbreaking cliffhanger that is going to rock the Hokage's world.

As you can see below, the anime fandom didn't see this step-up coming from Boruto, but it is most definitely welcome. The surprise comes ahead of Boruto's midseries finale, so honestly, the anime was overdue for a moment like this. Next week, we will get to see just how Boruto will cap its first half, but fans don't need to despair. While the anime is off the air, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will continue monthly with its manga, and the original Naruto anime has announced a special comeback later this year.

What do you think about the latest episode of Boruto? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.