‘Boruto’ Illustrator Addresses Kashin’s True Identity

Naruto fans have met more than a few secret agents in their time. The shonen franchise has feature lots of heroes with identity issues, and Boruto seems to be carrying on that legacy. After all, one of its villains has fans in a tizzy, and the man behind Boruto is addressing the situation at long last.

However, it doesn’t look like Mikio Ikemoto is too interested in giving away his secrets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the illustrator behind Boruto spoke with Lucca Comics to talk all things Naruto. Translators were quick to share notes from the lengthy chat, and it was there fans got an update on Kashin Koji.

“Ikemoto and his staff can not reveal how far the manga is into the story nor could they reveal anything about Koji’s identity,” a fan-translator called Danbito shared on Reddit.

While the non-answer has got some fans sighing, the fact Ikemoto didn’t answer has got others curious. So far, Boruto has set up the Kara member to be a major threat, but he seems to have ties to the Hidden Leaf. If Ikemoto isn’t at liberty to talk about the character, readers can assume some big things are going to pop up for the baddie, and they’re eager to see what Kashin is up to.

After all, audiences have been hyper focused on the ninja ever since he showed up in Boruto. The masked character drew comparisons to Jiraiya with his white hair, but rumors started popping off after Kashin revealed he could summon toads. The ninja’s use of the Summoning Jutsu along with his Rasengan has fans convinced Kashin is tied to Jiraiya in some way. So, until Ikemoto can talk about such a connection, fans will have to continue piecing together their theories.

So, who do you think this baddie really is? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.