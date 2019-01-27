‘Naruto’ Promo Confirms End Of ‘Mitsuki’ Arc

Naruto has gathered dozens of arcs between its anime series, and it seems like its most recent has come to an end. After all, Boruto has been working through Mitsuki’s arc for awhile now, and it is time the story came to an end.

Recently, fans were let in on the arc’s closure when translations of a promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit the web. Translators like Organic Dinosaur were quick to turn the blurb around in English, and the translations confirm the arc officially closed with episode 91.

“The ‘Mitsuki Disappearance’ arc concludes!! It finally begins, [the] ‘Naruto Shinden’ [arc],” the promo reveals.

“With this week’s broadcast, the ‘Mitsuki Disappearance’ arc will conclude, and the story will be breaking into new developments!”

For many fans of Boruto, the end of this arc marks a turning point for the better. The show has been preoccupied with Mitsuki for some time, but the story has not kept pace. In fact, social media has been inundated with fans questioning the length of the arc. Now, the story has finally come to a close, and Mitsuki will make way for the Leaf Village’s parents. After all, Boruto is slated to kick off its ‘Naruto Shinden’ arc in February, and it will follow all your favorite ninja families. From the Uzumaki clan to the Nara, fans will see how some of the village’e most famous broods live their day to day lives. So, if you have ever wondered about Shikamaru’s morning routine, you will find out what the genius strategist does soon enough.

So, are you happy to see this on-going arc come to an end?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.