‘Naruto’ Sees Mitsuki Break A Sagely Promise

Naruto may have introduced the concept of Sage chakra years ago, but Boruto isn’t about to let the power fade away. Not only does Naruto Uzumaki still tap into the power from time to time, but Mitsuki can do the same… even when he is not supposed to.

If you are all caught up with the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you know why Mitsuki is in a tough place. After forfeiting his spot in the Chunin Exams, the Team 7 member is facing a full-on invasion of the Leaf Village with his comrades. The Otsutsuki clan is back to do what Kaguya could not, and the threat they pose to a certain someone made Mitsuki a little too desperate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 62 follows Mitsuki as he tries to save civilians and sees Boruto in danger from far away. After rescuing a little girl, the ninja decides he will break the promise he made to hide his Sage abilities if doing so will save Boruto.

“If I use this power, I won’t be able to stay here any longer. But, at this point, it doesn’t really matter anyway. Boruto, if it’s for your sake,” Mitsuki says as he begins his Sage Transformation. The power coats the boy in a thick aura of cyan chakra, and Mitsuki’s face becomes scaly. However, he is stopped from interfering by Urashiki when the Otsutsuki fishes the Sage chakra out of Mitsuki.

“That’s a dangerous power. I will not let you use it,” the older man says.

Knocked unconscious, Mitsuki is keeps his secret safe a bit longer, and two of the Kage save him from Urashiki’s wrath. For now, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see how Mitsuki handle his top-secret chakra and whether Boruto will be the one who cajoles his friend into using the power.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you glad Mitsuki was stopped from unleashing his true power? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!