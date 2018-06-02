Wait, Did ‘Naruto’ Just Drop A Sexy SasuSaku Innuendo?

You may not realize it, but Naruto is way dirtier than you may realize. Sure, guys like Jiraiya are known for being lewd dudes, but even the most innocuous moment can be turned into an big innuendo with enough focus. So, it’s about time Boruto proved it could do just that.

This time, it was Sasuke and Sakura’s sex lives that came under fire, and fans admit the whole scene is pretty hilarious.

This week, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released its 60th episode, and the update followed the show’s latest Chunin Exam match. Shinki found himself taking on Mitsuki while Sarada had her fight as well. The girl put her Sharingan to good use, and Sarada flashed back to a conversation she had once with Sakura about her father Sasuke. And, as you can see below, it was there fans spotted the unintentional (?) innuendo.

In a moment of reverie, Sakura is seen telling her daughter Sasuke is around more than Sarada thinks. “Besides, he comes home to sleep late at night once in a while,” Sakura says with a far-off look, leaving fans to infer a little something-something from the fond expression.

Sure, Sasuke may be the love of Sakura’s life, but the guy has to do something to deserve a look like that. So, it is up to you to decide what that something really is.

Of course, this isn’t the only time Sakura has talked about her married life with Sasuke, and Sarada called her mom out on her TMI reflections as a kid. Once, Sakura absentmindedly said she really loved one certain thing about Sasuke, leaving Sarada to blush and label her mother a pervert. It was then a red-faced Sakura realized how her rambling came off, and it looks like the Fifth Hokage’s protege has done it again.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Can you see why this small aside has turned into a fandom meme? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!