Black Clover Expanding on Ending With New Release After Finale (What to Know)

Black Clover is going to continue with an expanded ending after the release of its grand finale, and it’s time to get ready for what could be coming next. Yuki Tabata officially kicked off the final arc of Black Clover‘s run a few years ago after it left the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and moved to a quarterly release schedule where fans got to see a few chapters launched every few months. Wrapping up this final arc earlier this Spring, Black Clover‘s manga ended after 11 years of serialization.

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The final few chapters of Black Clover wrapped up the long running story fairly quickly, and gave fans a suitable ending for Asta and many of the other characters as they moved into the future following the war against Lucius Zogratis. Though it’s now been confirmed that Tabata will be continuing the manga with a new special chapter coming later this August, so it’s time to try and figure out what kind of epilogue that Tabata is going to offer for the long running series.

Black Clover to Continue With New Chapter After Finale

Courtesy of Shueisha / Avex Pictures

Black Clover has will be continuing with a special 15-page long chapter in the official guidebook coming to shelves on August 4th together with the release of the final volume, and this does fall in line with a modern Shonen Jump creator pattern of recent years. My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen are two major examples of creators returning for new chapters after their original endings, and Tabata seems to be following in that same path with a new epilogue after the grand finale too. But it’s not clear what to expect from it yet.

Because while this might be a new chapter, it’s not yet revealed whether or not it’s going to be set after the grand finale. Fans might want to see Black Clover expand on its ending with a potential romance confirm for Asta (which was the biggest lingering question from the finale), but it could just be another wacky adventure with its characters without any real bearing on everything that had happened. It’s still very much up in the air, but that’s part of the fun of what it could end up being.

Black Clover to Return for Season 2 in 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover‘s new chapter could end up showing off a much fuller look at Asta’s future, and that’s ultimately exciting too. He got the future he had been dreaming about (which is more than many other Shonen Jump heroes can say), and the final chapters of the series wrapped up everything in a rather satisfying way despite how fast it all seemed to end. That’s part of why fans had been hoping for an epilogue too as it seemed too soon to say goodbye to it all.

Thankfully, Black Clover as a franchise is far from over. The TV anime series is coming back for Season 2 later this year, but has yet to reveal a concrete release window or date as of the time of this writing. It’s likely going to be airing sometime this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will be picking up right where the first season left off as Asta and the others fight the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad.

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