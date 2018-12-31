Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Spoilers Tease A Surprising Revolt

Naruto knows a thing or two about dissenters, and it seems like the franchise is about to welcome another revolt. After all, the Hidden Rock Village is undergoing some rocky politics these days, and one of those responsible for the drama is about to lose control of the situation.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump shared its latest chapter, and it was there fans learned about new episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The anime will bring out its next episode on January 6, and its synopsis confirms Onoki is about to be mutinied by his own rebels.

Thanks to fan-translator Organic Dinosaur, the blurb has been translated, so you can read up on it below:

“Onoki, Boruto, and their comrades have been restrained and they’re headed into the heat of the city. However, the village has been completely oppressed by Kuu and his comrades, and it’s been entirely changed. Onoki threatens Kuu and his comrades, but Kuu refuses to obey him.”

As you can see, “A Clash Against Kokuyou” is about to make things real awkward for Onoki. The former Kage put all his chips behind Kuu as the rebel leader did much of the ground work leading to the pair’s clone education. With Kuu himself being a synthetic human, the man saw Onoki as a type of father, but it looks like the leader is ready to strike it out on his own.

Not only did Onoki provide Kuu the opportunity to seize control of the Hidden Rock Village, but his access to cloning technology makes him a formidable foe. Now, Kuu is ready to let his own power to be known without Onoki backing him, and the former Kage might have to rely on Boruto Uzumaki to get the situation under control.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.