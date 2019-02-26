‘Boruto’ Targets Naruto With An Unnerving Threat

Naruto has dealt with more than a few threats in his life. From his neighbors to the Akatsuki, the hero has been targeted by countless people, and it seems a new baddie has been added to the list.

Oh, and this time around, the vixen promises Naruto he’ll experience pain like never before. So… someone should probably tell her about the time Naruto did fight Pain way back when.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explored the new threat, and readers learned it came courtesy of Delta. The ninja is one of Kara’s upper members, and her bad attitude spoils for fights. It’s not surprise she challenged Naruto to fight within the Leaf Village, and she showed her colors first by threatening Boruto.

“Oh no, don’t hold back, boy. If you want, I can send you with him to the afterlife,” Delta told the boy after she dealt a hit to Naruto.

As the fight continued one, Naruto faked an injury in the hopes Delta would begin monologuing her plan, but the vixen saw through his diversion. This led the Kara member to reevaluate her plans for Naruto, and she ended chapter 31 with an eerie threat against the Seventh Hokage.

“I supposed I did misunderstand you. I’m sorry that I said I’d kill you. I take it back,” Delta began. “I’ve decided to dismember you alive as a reward for your little charade.”

Clearly, Delta has some big ambitions, but Naruto isn’t too scared of her. The hero goes so far as to mock the vixen as he pretends to cower, but Naruto is far from scared. If anything, his need to protect his precious people has made him braver than ever, so Delta better reconsider how realistic her goal is here.

Do you think Delta is biting off more than she can chew? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

