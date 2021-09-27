Boruto Might Have Peaked With Naruto’s Wild Baryon Mode Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might have peaked with Naruto Uzumaki’s wild Baryon Mode battle in the newest episode of the anime! The anime series has reached the climax of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and with it the climax of the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. While the anime has impressed fans in the past before with its major Otsutsuki clashes in previous arcs, the newest episode might have taken things to the next level as it showcased the power of Naruto’s strongest form yet. With the debut of Naruto’s life-risking Baryon Mode, the anime is no longer holding back any more.

The whole thing went live thanks to episode 217, and it would put things lightly to say fans were excited. The show returned with its eye on Naruto, and the OG hero powered up into a brand-new form. Boruto fans watched as the hero brought his Baryon form to life for the first time, and to make it worst, the episode told fans this power was a one and done. Naruto is expected to die after using this form, and he made sure this power’s sacrifice would be worth it. The ninja went off this week, and as you can understand, fans are freaking out over the whole ordeal.

As Naruto took on Isshiki, fans watched in awe as Pierrot brought in some of the industry’s best artists to liven things up. Not only was the battle one of the best animated in Naruto to date, but it gave us a new look at Naruto’s true power. If you thought the hero peaked during his fight with Kaguya, you can think again. Isshiki brought a new power out of the Hokage, and it came to pass only after Naruto’s kids were threatened.

As you can see below, fans are still geeking out about Boruto‘s big fight, and it is already ranking high amongst the anime’s previous showdowns. From Naruto vs Pain to Sasuke vs Itachi, the franchise has proven itself to shonen fans time and again. And now, Boruto has done the same against all the odds.

What did you think of big battle? Where do you rank Naruto‘s new form amidst his others? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

