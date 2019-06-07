What Is Naruto’s Big Announcement About Boruto?

The Naruto series may not be unique in that it sees its characters grow throughout the manga and anime, but its certainly unique in that it hands off the reins of the title character from father to son. Naruto’s son, Boruto, was made the star of the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which sees the young ninja attempting to live outside of the shadow of his father, a young pariah eventually made leader, hokage, of the hidden leaf village of Konoha. A big announcement had been hinted at with regards to the series and the time has arrived for the big reveal!

Twitter User RafGL took note that the Boruto manga series would be moving from Weekly Shonen Jump, its original publication, to V-Jump starting in July of this year:

#Boruto is moving to V-Jump and will keep going as a monthly publication. pic.twitter.com/aA32KlQQSO — Raf (@RaafGL) June 6, 2019

Why is this big news? Well aside from moving from its main publication, this also shines a brighter spotlight on the series of Boruto by making it one of only a handful of manga featured in V-Jump. The publication of V-Jump differs from that of its sister series, Weekly Shonen Jump, in that it features only a few manga titles, with its primary focus being on video games and card games respectively.

Aside from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the publication also prints manga releases of Dragon Ball Super, Digimon World, and Dragon Quest to name a few. Wary fans of the ninja series should keep in mind that this will not affect Boruto’s release schedule in the least, and the manga will continue to be released on a monthly schedule.

We aren’t sure about the reasoning behind the move for the series from Weekly Shone Jump to V-Jump but we’ll keep you posted with any future announcements for the Naruto/Boruto series as they drop.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.