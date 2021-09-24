Naruto Cliffhanger Introduces Code and Boruto





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime is bringing the Kara Arc to a close, as Jigen seeks to switch his body with that of Kawaki and has to take on the strongest ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village in Sasuke, Naruto, and Boruto. Though the anime adaptation still has some catching up to do with the manga, the television series will be hitting some major moments, including the first meeting between Boruto and Code, the young member of the Kara Organization that has been put into a position of power following the battle between Jigen and Konoha.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 62, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the insane battle between Kara and Konoha, Jigen lost his life in an attempt to take Kawaki’s body for his own, and set Code up to not only avenge his death but become the new leader of the Kara Organization. With creator Masashi Kishimoto returning to the franchise, major changes have been made to the ninja world and a battle between the next generation of Konoha and the new Kara is about to begin.

Code has assembled some brand new rogues to fill out his new version of Kara and has made his way to the Hidden Leaf. With Kawaki believing that if he sacrifices himself, Konoha will be spared, he approaches Code and offers his own life as penance for the death of Jigen, which the leader of Kara rejects. Promising to take revenge against all the villagers, Code and Kawaki do battle in which the newest resident of Konoha finds himself at a severe disadvantage now that Karma is no longer a part of his body.

Before Code is able to escape with Kawaki, Boruto interjects, following his friend into the woods and delivers a surprise blow to the Kara member, hinting at a major battle between the two to take place in the next chapter of the manga. With Boruto still having Karma at his disposal, albeit with a heavy price for utilizing the energy, this will make for a major brawl in the sequel series.

Who do you think will come out victorious between Code and Boruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.