Dragon Ball Super, Boruto Launch September 2021 Chapters

The time has come once more for manga readers to gather! Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are back in action for the month of September. At last, the shows have put out their newest chapters, and the meaty updates are must-reads for fans.

If you head over to Viz Media’s website, you can read the chapters for yourself. Dragon Ball Super chapter 76 is live as well as Boruto chapter 62. These updates went live today alongside over V-Jump titles like Dandadan and Ghost Reaper Girl should you follow those titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Dragon Ball Super, this new chapter checks out Vegeta as his fight with Granolah winds to a close. The sniper has a brutal fight with Vegeta that comes close to his death. But in the end, a shocking cliffhanger comes through to challenge Granolah’s view on the Saiyan race.

Boruto is not as intense this chapter, but it will have fans dangling from a cliffhanger. The update follows Kawaki as he flees the Hidden Leaf to protect his friends, but he does not make it far before Code confronts him. Luckily, Boruto is on his trail, and the chapter’s cliffhanger ends with the trio fumbling into a messy encounter.

If you have not read up on either of these manga titles, Dragon Ball Super and Boruto can be found on Viz Media’s digital vault. Both stories are available in full and update monthly when new chapters are released. You will need to subscribe to the publisher’s Shonen Jump service for access to backlog chapters, but it is less than $15 USD annually. Other hit series like Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, Demon Slayer, and more can be read this way as well!

Are you caught up with both of these manga series? Or are you reading up on a different story these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.