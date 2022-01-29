Naruto Cliffhanger Kicks Off Boruto’s Newest Team Mission

Boruto and the other members of Team 7 recently welcomed the former Vessel Kawaki to their posse, working to defeat the Kara Organization while protecting the Hidden Leaf Village with whatever threats come their way. Following a major cliffhanger in the latest episode of the anime series, it seems that the next battle for the strongest young ninja of Konoha’s next generation following the deaths of major players such as Jigen and Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox.

The anime series has taken the opportunity a number of times in the past to tell stories that never took place in the manga, which fans will normally refer to as “filler,” with these latest episodes falling into that category. One of the benefits of this tactic is not just to allow the manga series to produce more stories for the television show to adapt, but it also gives viewers the opportunity to dive into characters that might not have received as much of the spotlight in the printed story that is released regularly in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 captured the final moments of the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which saw Team 7 witnessing the Land of Water’s ceremony being brought low thanks in part to a new attack that is clear to be the next big threat for Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1485203385066438662?s=20&t=UctKn4X9k1wF5y78LwKj1w

The official description fo this latest episode, Episode 233 of Masashi Kishimoto’s sequel series, reads as such:

“The new Team 7—with Kawaki its newest member—is assigned to escort Katasuke to a ceremony in the Land of Water. Boruto is looking forward to seeing Kagura Karatachi, a shinobi from the Land of Mist whom he hasn’t seen since their Academy field trip to the Land of Water. However, in the shadows of the ceremony, a group harboring a grudge stealthily begins to make its move.”

Fans aren’t sure when the television series will once again adapt the stories of the manga, but its a surefire bet that it will be some time before we see the battle against Code arrive in the television show.

Where do you think Team 7 is headed in the future of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.