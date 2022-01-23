Naruto Sets Up Kawaki’s Villainous Timeskip Turn

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is dropping some major hints towards Kawaki’s villainous turn in the series’ opening timeskip scene with the newest chapter of the series! The original manga series has been in the midst of an intense new phase as not only are Boruto and Kawaki fighting against Code on the outskirts of the Hidden Leaf Village, but Naruto and Shikamaru have gotten involved as well. Making matters worse was that Boruto’s body was taken over by Momoshiki again, and Kawaki unleashed his new Karma mark power to stop him. But now the true cost of that transformation is starting to become clear.

The previous chapters of the series saw Kawaki going down a relatively curious path as his devotion over Naruto has become so intense that he’s willing to either put himself in great danger or put his own life on the line just to protect someone he admires and cares for so much. This led to him eventually agreeing to Amado’s suggestion of implanting a new Karma mark within him, but the newest chapter is starting to plant the seeds of the villainous Kawaki we see at the beginning of the series with that initial flash forward.

Chapter 66 of the series picks up right after Kawaki unleashes his new Karma mark, and it’s soon revealed that it’s been modified by Amado to use Isshiki Otsutsuki’s various abilities. The more Kawaki grows accustomed to this new power, the more he begins to act coldly. He then tells Naruto he’s willing to go as far as necessary in order to protect him, and even goes as far as attacking the Momoshiki possessed Boruto with the intent to kill him. Naruto fights him over this, but Kawaki brushes it all aside.

He believes Naruto would never be able to do something like that himself, and is taking matters into his own hands. It’s a dark turn that isn’t quite villainous, but certainly paints his ideals in such a way that makes that future time skip a little more complicated. It could be that in the future he ends up destroying the Hidden Leaf Village due to some love for Naruto (or perhaps for a revenge over a potential Naruto death), but it’s also clear that he’ll do anything he needs to. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what he actually wants in that time skip.

With this new Karma, Kawaki’s one step closer to that future. But what do you think? What do you think Kawaki’s new Karma transformation in the newest chapter means for that time skip? What does it mean for Naruto and Boruto’s role in that future scene? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!