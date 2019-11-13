This Naruto Cosplay Highlights the Series’ Cutest Mom

Perhaps there is no more tragic story than the one of Naruto’s parents, the fourth Hokage and his wife, Kushina Uzumaki. Kushina of course was Naruto’s mother who originally was the jinchuuriki, the second wielder of the nine tailed fox. Thanks in part to her unique chakra, it made her the perfect ninja to contain the power of the orange beast within herself. Unfortunately, thanks to the devlish scheme of Madara Uchiha, both Minato and Kushina found themselves dead in an attempt to save their son as well as transfer the power of the fox into Naruto. Now, one fan has managed to create an amazing cosplay of the franchise’s “cutest mom”!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Alexy_Sky shared this pitch perfect cosplay that brings the mother of Naruto, and the previous jinchuriki, back to life, red hair and all:

Kushina did have the opportunity to meet her son during the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden, finally being able to see the ninja that her offspring would become. Though Naruto’s mother would never be able to fulfill her goal of becoming the first female Hokage of Konoha, her spirit and mannerisms lived on within her son. With the time travel arc taking place in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, perhaps the young Boruto will manage to travel back once again to meet his grandmother!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.