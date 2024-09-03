Naruto Team Shares How Its Sequel, Boruto, Came to Light

When Naruto defeated Madara Uchiha, Obito, and Kaguya Otsutsuki, many anime fans believed that this was the end for the young ninja who wanted nothing more than to become the Hokage. Despite Naruto’s dream coming true, the shonen series marched on past Shippuden to follow the son of the Seventh, Boruto Uzumaki. Since the new star’s introduction, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation gave way to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and the ninja world has become a rather different place. In a new interview, a creator of Boruto Uzumaki’s battles and character moments has shared the origins of the sequel series and what was the fire that lit the fuse.

At present, Boruto’s anime adaptation remains in hiatus as Studio Pierrot has stated that they are focusing on a more seasonal approach to its anime projects. Previously, the production house had stated that they would re-enter the Hidden Leaf Village via four original episodes that took viewers back to the first series. In these installments, a young Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura would be front and center, though the episodes were indefinitely delayed. Whne the franchise does return to Boruto in the starring role, expect some major events to take the anime world by storm.

Boruto’s Origin Sprang From Kawaki

In a recent interview, Boruto’s manga artist, Mikio Ikemoto, discussed how Kawaki was the spark that lit the fuse on Naruto Next Generations. Ikemoto stated the following when it came to the former vessel and how he influenced the beginning and the present events of the series, “We first had the idea of Kawaki, Boruto’s adopted brotherToday, their bonds have changed and their situation has reversed. Boruto is an easier character to move the story forward. Kawaki has really become his driving force, that’s the goal that Boruto has set in mind.”

In the latest manga chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the world is against the son of the Seventh Hokage. Thanks to the power of Eida, Boruto Uzumaki’s former friends have become enemies as Konoha now believes the anime star was responsible for his parents’ disappearance. While Boruto himself has never been stronger, the odds are stacked against him as both his allies and the new villainous group known as the Divine Trees are gunning for him.

