Naruto Creators Promise Kawaki’s Character Development Is Coming

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is getting more intense with each new chapter, and the creators behind the Naruto sequel reveal that Kawaki’s character will be evolving more soon. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is a sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that picks up three years after the events of the first series. Kawaki quite literally flipped everything on its head as he forced Eida to use her power to get everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village to believe that he was actually Naruto Uzumaki’s son, and that Boruto was now a fugitive suspected of killing the Hokage (despite that obviously not happening).

It’s made for a much different kind of rivalry between Boruto and Kawaki than seen between Naruto and Sasuke in the original Naruto manga, and series creator Masashi Kishimoto and series artist and writer Mikio Ikemoto recently spoke at a fan event in France held by Kana (as shared by @UzuRepo on X) about the difference between the two rivalries. It’s here that the duo revealed that Kawaki will be the one who will be evolving as a character as they see Boruto as a more fully fleshed out and realized character as of the start of the series.

Will Kawaki Improve as a Character in Boruto?

“In fact, Naruto and Sasuke are very similar. They aren’t that intelligent, both have a go-getter side and they’ve both lost something important. So even if they’re in opposition these characters are alike in their essence,” Kishimoto began in explaining the difference between the two rivalries. “As for Boruto and Kawaki, however, their very existence is completely opposite. Boruto’s a character who doesn’t realize how lucky he is, despite having a lot from the start. Kawaki’s a character who has lost everything and doesn’t realize his own value. Naruto and Sasuke, and Boruto and Kawaki are rivals in the story. But I think their relationships are pretty different in Naruto and Boruto.”

Ikemoto then further dove into the differences between the two and revealed that it’s Kawaki who will be the one really evolving through this rivalry. “In the Naruto-Sasuke and Boruto-Kawaki relationships, each one is a rival to the other to assert their worth. However, their opposition is very different. In Naruto, the protagonist is constantly in opposition in which he expresses and conveys what he feels to Sasuke. By doing this, he evolves as a protagonist. On the other hand, in Boruto, it’s Kawaki who’s in the position of someone who shows a strong attachment to the main character Boruto.”

Ikemoto then explains that due to this difference in their stances as characters, Kawaki’s the one that will be getting development soon, “Boruto, having become a young man, is a character who’s fully evolved at once from the beginning. He is insightful and with great open-mindedness. Compared to Kawaki, the importance of what he carries on his shoulders is different. It will be more like Kawaki showing evolution as a character.”