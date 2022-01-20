Naruto Has Fans Heartbroken All Thanks to Its Major New Death

If you like anime, there is a good chance you have bid farewell to your favorite characters before. Shonen series like to kill off heroes on a whim, and any fan of Naruto can confirm that much is true. Now, it seems like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting in on that reality, and fans are losing their minds over its big new death:

So, please be warned! There are major spoilers below for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

As you might have heard, V-Jump put out its latest magazine today, and it brought out a new chapter of Boruto. It was there fans checked in on Naruto, Kawaki, and Boruto as their battle carried on with Code. Fans watched as Boruto fought to regain his body from Momoshiki while Kawaki promised to kill him should the Hokage be put in danger. And in the end, that is exactly what happened.

The end of chapter 66 sees Boruto lying on the ground dead from a huge hole in their chest. Kawaki skewered the boy after Boruto begged his new brother to take him out. Of course, Naruto was not onboard with the situation, and that left the Hokage crushed with grief. Of course, Naruto isn’t the only one who is feeling sad. Fans are also grappling with the massive death, and you can find just a few of their stunned reactions in the slides below:

Can you believe Boruto really just did that? Or do you think the manga is faking everybody out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

I don't think I'll be able to watch the chill Boruto episodes the same after these events, everything about this is so tragic it breaks my heart pic.twitter.com/QLwhBaGSzx — Bianca 💫 'the star of hope' (@animevibeeee) January 20, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 BORUTO IS NOW A MEMBER OF DONUT GANG pic.twitter.com/z8TKBitU29 — ∆DI 🍁 (@komradeadi0704) January 17, 2022

https://twitter.com/901Slight/status/1483480093984899072?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hinata doesn’t deserve the pain of losing her brother & son. #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/APtwB7TuCf — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 20, 2022

FUCK NO, MY BOY, If Boruto loves someone the most its his mom and sister, if you understand that you will know how hard this hits me dude, this boy always wanted them to be happy no matter what but still he knows he has to hurt them this time#BORUTO #Borutochapter66 pic.twitter.com/FqTFjnQ221 — ǟɖɨȶʏǟ ☀️ (@AdityaCursed) January 20, 2022

“Kawaki is doing it for Boruto.”

Kawaki himself: pic.twitter.com/qtsu2IplCo — Bonamize (@bonamize) January 20, 2022

Naruto looked so relieved when Boruto gained back consciousness. 😭

Little did he know what was about to happen next. pic.twitter.com/AkA3D82eXk — Bonamize (@bonamize) January 20, 2022

