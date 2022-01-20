Naruto Has Fans Heartbroken All Thanks to Its Major New Death

If you like anime, there is a good chance you have bid farewell to your favorite characters before. Shonen series like to kill off heroes on a whim, and any fan of Naruto can confirm that much is true. Now, it seems like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting in on that reality, and fans are losing their minds over its big new death:
So, please be warned! There are major spoilers below for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!
As you might have heard, V-Jump put out its latest magazine today, and it brought out a new chapter of Boruto. It was there fans checked in on Naruto, Kawaki, and Boruto as their battle carried on with Code. Fans watched as Boruto fought to regain his body from Momoshiki while Kawaki promised to kill him should the Hokage be put in danger. And in the end, that is exactly what happened.
The end of chapter 66 sees Boruto lying on the ground dead from a huge hole in their chest. Kawaki skewered the boy after Boruto begged his new brother to take him out. Of course, Naruto was not onboard with the situation, and that left the Hokage crushed with grief. Of course, Naruto isn’t the only one who is feeling sad. Fans are also grappling with the massive death, and you can find just a few of their stunned reactions in the slides below:
Can you believe Boruto really just did that? Or do you think the manga is faking everybody out?