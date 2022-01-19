Naruto: Madara’s Actor Teases Boruto’s Darkest Ending

Madara Uchiha was long-though dead in the ninja world, having existed to witness the formation of the Hidden Leaf Village and the ninja world as a whole, but returned during the events of Naruto: Shippuden, revealed to have been pulling the strings behind-the-scenes for quite a long time. Though Madara didn’t survive the Fourth Ninja World War, the English voice actor has helped imagine a world wherein the man responsible for the Akatsuki might not have lost the war after all.

Madara Uchiha, for those who might not be familiar with the man that started the Uchiha Clan, is an ancient relative of Sasuke, who was revealed to be alive during the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden and was pulling the strings in assembling the Akatsuki and placing Obito as its leader. With Madara himself being wildly powerful, taking on hundreds of ninjas at once in what is considered one of the best fights in the Shonen franchise, it ultimately wasn’t enough to save his own life from Kaguya, one of the strongest members of the Otsutsuki who was looking to lay claim to the world herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Smiddy 4174 shared this unique Tik Tok video that has Neil Kaplan returning to the role of Madara in order to record an ending of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which imagines that the head of the Uchiha Clan was successful in establishing the Infinite Tsukuyomi and that the series past Shippuden was simply all in Naruto’s head:

The Uchiha Clan has continued following the defeat of Madara, specifically with the birth of Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke. Luckily, she takes far more after her parents than Madara, seeking to protect the village of Konoha and has recently managed to become a Chunin in the adventures of the anime series, while maintaining her status as the leader of Team 7.

Madara Uchiha is easily one of the most powerful antagonists that was introduced in the history of Naruto and while he may have died during the events of Shippuden, death in anime is never the end for some characters.

What do you think of this twisted ending idea for the ninja world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden leaf Village.