Naruto Releases First Look at Boruto Midseries Finale

Boruto Naruto Next Generations is preparing to end the first half of its anime adaptation with its next installment. With the anime telling the tale of the Code Arc at the moment, the upcoming installment will feature some major developments thanks to the brawl featuring Kara's new leader and two of the strongest young ninjas in Konoha's roster. Now, before the finale, a new first look has arrived to give anime fans a look at the episode which will throw major changes at the Ninja World.

While fans might be waiting some time for Boruto Naruto Next Generations to make a comeback, with part two already confirmed by Studio Pierrot, the Boruto manga is continuing to print new chapters. Based on the latest installment, the anime adaptation will have some serious territory to cover whenever it does return. While no release date has been revealed as to when Pierrot will return to the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the production house has confirmed that this September, they will be releasing four new episodes from the original Naruto series. While details regarding what the story will be for these blasts to the past are slim, we'll once again see the current animation style applied to the earlier days of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Boruto Finale First Look

Boruto Naruto Next Generations dropped a new image of Kawaki, with the former Vessel fighting against not just Code, but Boruto as well. As fans of the shonen series know, the son of the Seventh has been struggling with the Otsutsuki member that has been sharing his body, Momoshiki. Unfortunately, Boruto might not survive the encounter with Kawaki as the ninja world continues to change in the face of the Kara Organization.

Code hasn't been alone when it comes to his quest of avenging Jigen and attempting to fulfill the dreams of the Otsutsuki. In this latest anime arc, we've had the opportunity to meet Eida and Daemon, two wildly powerful ninjas that are helping to rebuild the Kara Organization from the ground floor up. Surprisingly enough, the new iteration of Kara might be more dangerous than the roster that had come before.

Will you be sad to see the Boruto anime go on hiatus? What have you thought of the Code Arc so far?