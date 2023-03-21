Naruto Cliffhanger Deals Boruto His Worst Injury Yet

Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime sequel is now one massive step closer to the end of its initial run, and the cliffhanger from the newest Boruto episode has dealt Boruto Uzumaki his worst injury in the anime yet! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has surprised fans of the anime when it announced that the series would be ending its Part 1 era with the climax of the Code Invasion Arc now playing out in the latest slate of episodes. But it turns out that the anime will be having quite the huge midseries finale if the cliffhanger from Boruto's latest episode is anything to go by.

The penultimate episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 1 surprised fans with one of the most explosive episodes in its run overall, and Momoshiki Otsutsuki was able to take over Boruto's body once more. With Kawaki also unleashing a new and much stronger version of his Karma, he took it upon himself to follow through on the promise that he and Boruto made with one another. That promise was to make sure Momoshiki couldn't do any more damage, and Kawaki's response to this was to deal Boruto a fatal injury by piercing a hole in his chest.

Kawaki delivers the final punch! Every moment of this episode was peak cinema. #boruto pic.twitter.com/NFltUnsNRp — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 19, 2023

Naruto: Does Kawaki Kill Boruto?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 292 sees Momoshiki taking control of Boruto's body once more, and Kawaki unleashes the powers of his new Karma to successfully wear down Momoshiki to the point where Boruto is able to temporarily gain back control of his body. As the episode comes to an end, Boruto and Kawaki share one final look with one another and Boruto asks his brother to follow through on the promise they made with one another. With Naruto and Shikamaru looking on in shock, Kawaki deals a terrible punch to Boruto's chest.

With it also expanding Kawaki's Karma through Boruto's chest, Kawaki kills Boruto. This leaves Boruto lying on the ground with no heart, and ultimately means that Momoshiki has been stopped. But as the final episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 1 fast approaches, one of the major questions is whether or not Boruto will actually be killed at Kawaki's hands before the anime goes on hiatus for a long, long time.

How do you feel about Kawaki killing Boruto in the anime's penultimate episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!