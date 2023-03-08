Naruto Ups Its Animation As Boruto Kickstarts Code's Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is once again following the source material by bringing the Code Arc to life. While the Naruto anime adaptation sequel has been struggling with its animation, according to the anime fan community, it would seem that the new fights hitting the latest episode are turning a page. As Kawaki and Naruto continue their "Naruto Sasuke-like" relationship from their earlier years, the battle against the new iteration of the Kara Organization is playing out in a dynamic fashion.

Code is gunning for the Hidden Leaf Village, with the right-hand man to Jigen working on getting revenge for the loss of his master, who died in the fight against Boruto, Kawaki, and the Naruto Sasuke tag-team. In fighting against Konoha, the events of the sequel series have seen Kara radically changed thanks to prior members either dying or switching sides in hope of gaining amnesty in the face of their big losses. The original Naruto characters have lost some major tools in their arsenal thanks to the death of the Nine-Tailed Fox during the Jigen battle and Sasuke losing the power of the Rinnegan at his disposal, but the next generation is looking to step up to the plate when it comes to Code's advances.

Boruto: Naruto Next Level Animation

The latest installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had some dynamic new battles that saw both Boruto and Kawaki taking on the new de facto leader of the Kara Organization, with Studio Pierrot showing off their stuff in the anime adaptation of the Shonen franchise. Considering the build-up to this fight following Jigen's demise, it should come as no surprise that a lot is at stake for the Ninja World here. Code might be a powerhouse in his own right, but his two new allies, Eida and Daemon, are taking the Kara Organization to a new level to boot.

LETS FUCKING GOOOOO!! 🤩🔥🔥



BORUTO ACTIVATES HIS BLUE KARMA!!! WE'RE GETTING INTO THIS BORUTO VS CODE FIGHT!!#BORUTO #NARUTO pic.twitter.com/KLdLBBCE4j — Howlxiart🔩 (@howlxiart) March 5, 2023

Smooth running animation sequences. Tree parkour by code and then later boruto, both scenes executed well. Loved the explosion effect. 290 has set the perfect stage for the remaining episodes, march madness has began and it’s only going to get better from here🔥. #boruto pic.twitter.com/6hF6Kpevdl — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 5, 2023

The rumor mill has been swirling that the Boruto anime will be taking a hiatus, which makes sense especially when you keep in mind that Studio Pierrot is also working on the return of the Soul Society via Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc. For some time, the latest Naruto series has been releasing new episodes on a weekly schedule, often needing to create original material not found in the manga. With the Naruto characters remaining a big part of the Shonen landscape, many anime fans would understand if the series needed to take a breather following the Code Arc's anime debut.

Did you feel that Boruto's latest anime episode has turned the tide when it comes to animation quality? Can Code be stopped by Konoha's finest?