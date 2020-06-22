Naruto Reveals the One Way You Can Kill an Otsutsuki

✖

Bortuo continues to reinvent the Naruto saga's core mythos, with every new manga chapter. Kara's chief scientist Amado keeps dropping new reveals and insights into the Otsutsuki Clan's origins and powers, in order to convince Naruto to provide sanctuary from Kara's true leader: Isshiki Otsutsuki. Amado and his Jiraiya clone Kashin Koji launch a savage ambush against Isshiki, and manage to destroy his vessel Jigen. However, with Isshiki now revealing his fully-powered form, Amado must reveal the one answer that Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto and the other Konohagakure leaders truly want to know: How do you actually kill an Otsutsuki for good?

Warning: Bortuo Chapter 47 SPOILERS Follow!

As it turns out, Amado's ambush of Jigen was designed for one specific purpose: to conduct one big experiment in Otsutsuki resurrection. Using Kashin Koji as a blunt tool, Amado has the Jiraiya clone destroy Jigen's body using natural eternal flames that the Karma seal cannot absorb. The destruction of Jigen forces Isshiki Otsutsuki to fully manifest himself using Jigen's Karma seal - which in turn sparks the exact reaction that Amado wants to test.

Isshiki Otsutsuki's case was unique in that the alien being left two resurrection points through Karma seals: one on Jigen, and one on Kawaki, who is now under Naruto's protection. Amado wants to determine one thing: what happens to an Otsutsuki's other Karma seals, once one of them is used for a resurrection?

As it turns out, the result of Amado's little experiment is what reveals the key to killing an Otsutsuki Clan member: destroying them soon after a resurrection. When an Otsutsuki is reborn, all of their former Karma seals are destroyed - as proven by Isshiki's seal on Kawaki disappearing when Jigen is transformed. If there is no Karma seal backup, then there is no resurrection possible for an Otsutsuki - timing is everything:

"When an Otsutsuki reincarnates using a vessel, all other Karma implanted in other vessels are simultaneously erased, all together, no matter how man vessels exist," Amado tells Naruto and Sasuke. "I suspect it's some sort of safety feature to prevent the risk of creating duplicate copies of the same personality, but... Well, that doesn't matter. What's key is that right now he no longer possesses even a single vessel for the purposes of reincarnating further. Do you understand what that means? That's right: at the moment it's possible to kill and immortal Otsutsuki for good."

No doubt there's something important in that dangling thought Amado clearly has, which will be revealed later. Right now, there is a rare window to now kill Isshiki Otsutsuki, before he can place a new Karma seal on someone: Can Naruto and co. get the job done in time, considering Isshiki's unique powers?

Read Boruto: Naruto Next Generation manga chapters online, HERE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.