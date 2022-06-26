Boruto Details New Secret Hidden in Kawaki's Karma

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been setting the stage for the manga's next major phase, and the newest chapter of the series has detailed a new secret hidden within Kawaki's Karma mark that could play a major role in the future! When the fight against Code first kicked into high gear, it was confirmed that Kawaki had accepted Amado's proposal of getting a new Karma mark planted into his body. This was also confirmed to come with a pretty huge catch as well as Kawaki's Karma was already much stronger than it was before. But there's something else he needs to watch out for.

As Amado has been tinkering away with secret projects while working with the Hidden Leaf Village in the chapters so far, it's been teased that he has some bigger plans for Kawaki's Karma in the future. While he has yet to fully reveal what he wants from the young Kawaki, he did reveal that he also put in a contingency to Kawaki's Karma mark when he implanted it into him. Making sure that he'll always have some way to control Kawaki should the worst happen, he also put in a way to shut down the Karma's power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 71 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations kicks off shortly after Code brought Amado into his lair in the attempt of taking him out once and for all. As he speaks with Eida and tries to snake his way back into the Hidden Leaf Village with his life, Amado explains that Kawaki's powers will only be increasing to the point where no one left in the village will be able to stop him. Thus he wants to make himself more important than ever by making him the only one who can stop Kawaki if and when he goes haywire.

He put in a unique emergency shutdown code that only he will be able to manage, and thus Amado wants to be the one the Hidden Leaf Village and all the other nations will need to rely on. This is only one of the plans Amado has for Kawaki's Karma and this shutdown is his insurance of making this happen the way he's planning it out to. That only raises the concerns about what else Amado could have put within the seal.

We'll see this develop in future chapters of the series, so how do you feel about Amado's plans for Kawaki's Karma? What do you think he wants to use Kawaki for?