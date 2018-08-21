‘Naruto’ Reveals One Secret Behind Kawaki’s Power

Naruto knows the key to powering up characters, and Boruto has only upped its game. The sequel is finally toeing into its main plot, and the manga’s new chapter revealed some big details about Kawaki and his true power.

Recently, Shueisha put out the latest chapter of Boruto, and the update gave fans an inside look at how strong Kawaki is. It wasn’t long ago that readers saw the mysterious boy show off his strength by taking out a lower-tier member of Kara, and Katasuke wants the Kage to know Kawaki is the real deal.

“The flesh of his body undergoes rapid cellular division which causes it to swell,” the scientist tells the group.

“So even in an instant, it’s feasible for his tissues to undergo sclerosis as well as malacia.”

For those unfamiliar with the terms, Katasuke is using them to explain how Kawaki can turn his body into a weapon. Medically speaking, sclerosis refers to the abnormal hardening of tissue while malacia is the softening of tissue. When these things happen at once on command, Kawaki can turn his body into most any weapon.

“For example, making a portion of his right arm into something like a huge spear in order to attack his opponent,” Katasuke says, giving the Kage an example of what Kawaki can do.

“As stated before, extremely small Scientific Ninja weaponry have been detected throughout his entire body,” the man continues. “It seems as though those things are causing unique changes on the cellular level.”

When this enhancement is combined with Kawaki’s seal mark, the boy goes from being a powerful ninja to a deadly combatant. Naturally, the Kage are concerned with what Kara wants with the boy, a fact that prompts Naruto to take on Kawaki as his personal charge. With such a powerful target at stake, the Hidden Villages want to keep the boy away from the extremist group, and it just so happens that Kawaki may hold the key to learning what Boruto’s own seal is all about.

Are you ready to find out more about Kawaki’s power? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.