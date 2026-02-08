Fire Force Animator Apologizes After a Major Blunder: “I Feel So Much Guilt”

More than four years since the second season’s finale, Fire Force returned with a third season in Spring 2025 and confirmed to wrap up the story in two cours. The second part debuted in Winter 2026 and is unraveling all the mysteries of the world. Based on Atsushi Ookubo’s manga, the series is often praised for its unique world-building in a post-apocalyptic era, thrilling action, captivating story, and, most of all, one of the most satisfying endings in Shonen. The story follows the journey of Shinra Kusakabe and the Special Fire Force Company 8, which attempts to uncover the truth behind spontaneous human combustion, which has been a source of terror among the public.

The entire Season 3 will adapt 130 chapters of the manga in just 25 episodes, so the pacing is fast as well. Luckily, the anime studio is doing wonders in the third season with enhanced visuals and a better adaptation. The latest Episode 5 of Season 3 Part 2 gathered many positive reviews from fans thanks to the animation quality. One of the scenes with Maki, in particular, was praised for spectacular character acting. However, the animator responsible for the scene, Dorian Coulan, had to apologize to fans for making a huge mistake.

Fire Force Animator Apologizes for Turning In Incomplete Work

After a famous fan account on X posted a video of Maki’s scene and praised the animation, Coulan quoted with a heartfelt apology. He shared, “I really had zero time. I sincerely apologize to the entire production. I was the biggest nightmare of all. I still feel so much guilt, especially toward Inoue-san. I don’t even dare to release the rest because I turned some of the roughs into something completely unacceptable for professional production.”

He continued under the same post, “Don’t thank me sincerely. Thank the exceptional work of the sakkan, the 2gen animator, and the douga man. If the result looks this beautiful, it’s really not thanks to me at all.”

Along with an apology message, Coulan also shared a five-second clip of the work he submitted, and it was an incomplete version with rough sketches. The animator didn’t forget to praise the animators who completed this scene and turned it into the masterpiece we saw in the latest episode.

Dorian Coulan Is a Renowned One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen Animator

Coulan is one of the most famous animators in the industry, and he began gaining fame in 2022 and 2023 thanks to his contributions to some of the most famous One Piece episodes, such as Episode 1044, where Nico Robin showed off her demon transformation.

He has also previously worked on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, including some of the most appreciated episodes. He served as a key animator in five episodes of the season, including Episode 12, which focused on Nanami Kento, and Thunderclap Part 2, which continued the epic battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga. Apart from this, he also worked on Episode 24 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

Coulan joined the Fire Force crew for the first time in the latest episode, and it turned out to be one of the most appreciated episodes of the series. However, he refuses to take credit for it, calling himself unprofessional. Although he couldn’t submit the finished draft, he provided the outline for Maki’s character design, which turned out to be a memorable scene thanks to the combined efforts of the team.

