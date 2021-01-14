Naruto Adopts His Mother's Looks in This Viral Fan-Art

✖

Naruto has one of the most tragic pasts in the world of anime, having to suffer his childhood alone as the sacrifice of his parents saved both his life and the lives of the ninja residing within the Hidden Leaf Village, and with the series focusing on the generations of the ninja world, one fan artist shows just how close in personality that the mother and son are! Kushina died originally attempting to save her son, thanks in part to Obito of the Akatsuki attempting to destroy Konoha and utilize the power of the nine-tailed fox!

Though Naruto never had the chance to meet his mother during his earlier years, he was given the opportunity to come into contact with Kushina during the events that took place in the sequel series known as Naruto: Shippuden. With the two having a heart for heart as Naruto attempting to completely tame the Kyubi that was raging inside of himself, the future Seventh Hokage learned just how much his mother loved him and how close in personality the two were when it comes to their idiosyncratic tendencies. With Naruto currently a father himself in the stories of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he has even more in common with his mother than ever before!

A Reddit User shared this impressive fan art that compares the Naruto of yesteryear and the Naruto of today, showing how the Seventh Hokage holds many similarities to his mother now that he has become a parent himself of the current protagonist of the franchise in Boruto:

Kushina was the original bearer of the Kyubi, having to transfer the nine-tailed fox to her son in order to save the village, sacrificing herself in the process. Though Naruto grew up without parents, that wasn't able to stop his ever-growing love of the Hidden Leaf Village, and he's proved himself to manage the responsibilities as the leader of Konoha while raising his son and daughter. With the latest chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teasing that the death of the Seventh might be closer than we think, we're crossing our fingers that Naruto doesn't share the same shirt as his mother!

