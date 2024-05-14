Solo Leveling Season 2 Wants to Focus More on Side Characters

Solo Leveling wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way following the arrival of its first early in 2024. Brought to life by A-1 Pictures, the story of Jinwoo Sung first began as a South Korean comic that featured some of the biggest and most brutal anime action scenes of the year. In preparation for season two, a producer on the anime adaptation has revealed that they are looking to focus on the supporting characters of Solo Leveling for the next batch of episodes.

When last we left the world of Solo Leveling, Jinwoo Sung had a new challenge to conquer. Presented with a challenge by the system that has both saved his life and forced him to take some extreme actions, the anime protagonist now has the chance to find a life-saving elixir for his mother. Unfortunately, the challenge ahead is one that is far beyond his current rank. Gaining a new class of "Necromancer" in the season one finale, Jinwoo might be well on his way to saving his mother as his strength increases.

Solo Leveling's Season 2 Plans

Solo Leveling Producer Sota Furuhashi hinted at what was to come in the second season of Solo Leveling, "In [Solo Leveling] season one, it focuses a lot on the main character's development, and of course that continues in season two. But this time, we'll also turn the spotlight on on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up, so you'll get a more 360-degree look at the world of Solo Leveling in season two."

If you haven't had the chance to check out one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2024, Crunchyroll has the first season on its streaming service. Here's how the platform describes the story of Jinwoo Sung, "Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

