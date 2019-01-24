‘Boruto’ Chapter 32 Release Date Surfaces Online

When it comes to Boruto, it is easy to get lost in all its releases. The series may have a pretty predictable anime schedule, but things are not so clear with its manga. However, it does seem fans know when chapter 32 is expected to go live.

Recently, social media found itself flooded by anime fans with lots of manga updates. The information appears to come from reportedly leaked issues of Shonen Jump, and one well-known translator on Twitter says scans revealed when chapter 32 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will go live.

“Boruto CH. 32 will be officially released in JP on 2/25 in WSJ #13,” Organic Dinosaur informed fans. “Don’t forget Volume 7 will be available [in Japan] starting on 2/4.”

For those confused about Boruto‘s current schedule, it is expected to release its next chapter next week. The manga is in line to put out chapter 31, and the piece will be a meaty one. After all, the series ended its last publication with a big cliffhanger, and it saw the Leaf Village walk right into danger.

As readers will remember, chapter 30 closed with an ominous reunion. Kawaki came face to face with Delta, a high-ranking member in the organization Kara. With the boy under Naruto’s care, the Seventh Hokage stood before Kawaki to keep him from the villain, but battling to his fullest will be hard. After all, Naruto is in the middle of the city with both his kids behind him; The notion of letting loose wouldn’t work for the Kage, and Boruto promises to explore that fight in its new chapter next week.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.